JKBOSE Class 12 Revaluation result 2023 out at jkbose.nic.in, check hard zone, soft zone result PDF

JKBOSE Class 12 Revaluation Result 2023, Jammu Class 12 Revaluation Result Download Link: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the revaluation results for the 12th annual exam 2023. All those who have appeared in the JKBOSE 12th exam can download their scorecards from the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

According to the official website, the link to the Higher Secondary Part Two Exam results has been activated. Students can download their results using their roll number, date of birth, and other details. The easy steps to download the JKBOSE Class 12 revaluation result are given below.

JKBOSE Class 12 Revaluation Results 2023: How to Download

Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JKBOSE Class 12 Revaluation result 2023' It will redirect you to a new webpage Search your name, roll number and check your result status Download JKBOSE Class 12 Revaluation Results 2023 and save it for future reference Direct link to the JKBOSE Class 12 revaluation result 2023 download







According to the data, a total of 5,338 students applied for revaluation in soft zone schools, out of which 4,298 candidates had no changes in their results. For hard zone, 666 students submitted applications for revaluation and 552 have no changes in their results. The board had given this opportunity to the students who secured above 20 percent marks in their exams. The results for the JKBOSE Class 12 exam were declared on June 9. Candidates can check their scorecards directly by clicking on the above link.