Gujarat Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2023 admit card out on gseb.org, Here's easy steps

Gujarat Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2023 admit card, GSEB admit card, Gujarat GSEB Class 10th supplementary admit card 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is all set to release the admit cards for class 10th and 12th supplementary exam. The admit cards for the same has been released on the official website of gseb.org. Students who failed the final GSEB board exams for the academic year 2023 and are appearing for the improvement exam in the month of July can get their call letters from their respective schools.

Gujarat Board-affiliated schools can download Gujarat Class 10th, and 12th supplementary exam admit cards from the official website of GSEB.

According to the official schedule, the supplementary exams will be conducted July 10 to 14 for class 10th while for class 12th, the supplementary exam will be conducted on July 10th, 2023.

Gujarat Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of GSEB - gseb.org Click on the notification link that reads, 'Gujarat Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2023 admit card It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your mobile number, OTP and other details Gujarat Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

GSEB Class 10th results were announced on May 25, 2023, wherein a total of 64.62% of students passed the exam. Compared to the last year's performance, this year, there was a dip of 0.56% in the board percentage.

In class 12, a total of 4, 77, 392 students appeared for the class 12th annual exams of which, 3,49,792 students passed the exam. There was a dip of 13.63 percent in the pass percentage compared to last year's performance.