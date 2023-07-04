Madhya Pradesh: Govt launches 'CM Learn and Earn' scheme; Registration begins today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh Govt launches 'CM Learn and Earn' scheme

The Government of Madhya Pradesh will commence the registrations for the 'Chief Minister Learn and Earn' scheme today, July 4, 2023. Candidates who intend to join the CM's Learn and Earn programme can register themselves on the official website-- mmsky.mp.gov.in.

Earlier on June 7, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the launch of a Learn and Earn scheme for youths to teach them employable skills. A total of 703 work areas have been identified for training under the scheme. All those youths who did not get jobs after 12th or graduation will be given training in different fields including electronics, engineering, marketing, hotel management, IT, banking, CA, CS, media, art, law, and others.

About CM's Learn and Earn Programme

The most important aspect of the learn and earn programme is that along with acquiring the new skills, youth will also be given an incentive of Rs 8,000 to 10,000. As per the reports, about one lakh youths will be provided training under the scheme. The registration for providing training to youth was scheduled to commence on June 7, whereas, the initial date for registrations by the youth willing to learn work was June 15. The candidate who will successfully complete the registration process will be eligible to start working from August 1, 2023.

The government has launched this scheme to bridge the gap between youth and employment. The scheme offers a one-year work based learning programme upon the completion of which youths will either receive a job offer or will be guided toward other opportunities.

CM's Learn and Earn programme: Eligibility Criteria

The students who have qualified class 12th or equivalent examinations or have completed graduations but failed to secure employment are eligible for this programme. Moreover, such candidates should not have crossed the age limit between 15 to 29 years.

The Madhya Pradesh government has designed the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Kaushal Kamai Yojana’ scheme to benefit such youth who have completed their education but failed to secure employment. The programme will train them in both industry and service sectors by providing a wide range of options to choose from.