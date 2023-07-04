IGNOU introduces 4 new MSc programmes in ODL mode; apply till July 15

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IGNOU launched 4 new MSc courses

IGNOU July Admission 2023: The School of Sciences at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced 4 new MSc programmes in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. The new MSc courses have been introduced from July 2023 admission cycle. Aspiring candidates can register for these programmes through the official website-- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in till July 15, 2023.

As per the official notification, the newly introduced MSc programmes are namely, MSc Physics (MSCPH), MSc Applied Statistics (MSCAST), MSc Geography (MSCGG), and MSc Geo-informatics (MSCGI).

Eligibility Criteria Required for MSc Programmes

MSc Applied Statistics (MSCAST): Candidate must have done graduation with BA or BSc in statistics or mathematics as one of the subjects from any recognised university.

MSc Geography (MSCGG): Candidate must have done graduation in any stream from any recognised university.

MSc Geo-informatics (MSCGI): Applicant should have graduated in any of these: science, engineering, architecture, planning, computer application, information technology from a recognised university or MA in Geography from a recognised University

MSc Physics (MSCPH): Aspirants should have done Graduation with major or honours in physics, or possess a BSc Degree (including IGNOU BSc programme under CBCS) in physics and mathematics or a BSc degree of IGNOU or any recognized open university with a minimum of 32 credits of physics, and mathematics as one of the subjects.

ALSO READ | IGNOU re-registration 2023 July session deadline extended till July 15

IGNOU July 2023 Admission: Steps to fill online application

Go to the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Click on "IGNOU July 2023 Admission" link on the homepage.

Provide details and generate log-in credentials.

Login using those credentials and fill in the application form as instructed.

Verify details and upload required documents.

Make payment of the application fees in online mode.

Submit the IGNOU July 2023 admission form.

Download and save the IGNOU July 2023 admission form for further reference.

Direct Link: IGNOU July 2023 Admission Form