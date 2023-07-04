IGNOU re-registration 2023 July session deadline extended till July 15

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY IGNOU re-registration 2023 July session

IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for July 2023 re-registrations. As per the official statement, candidates who intend to apply for IGNOU July 2023 re-registration can now fill in the online application form without any late fee till July 15.

Aspirants can re-register for the online and Online and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes through the official website – ignou.ac.in. “The last date for re-registration for the July 2023 session has been extended till July 15, 2023,” reads an official statement. Along with the re-registration date, the university has also extended the application last date for fresh admissions till July 15.

IGNOU re-registration is being held for students seeking admission to various Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) degree programmes, Postgraduate Certificate (PG Certificate), Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), and Certificate and Diploma programmes for the July 2023 session.

The IGNOU July 2023 re-registration was commenced on May 8, 2023, on the Samarth portal. Those candidates who have already enrolled in IGNOU courses can re-register with the same username and password and make online payments.

IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration: Steps to fill online application

Firstly, log on to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. Select the "IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration" link available on the homepage. Enter basic details, select a course and generate log-in credentials. Re-login using the credentials and complete the application form as instructed. Pay the application fees and submit the IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration form. Download the confirmation page and save it for further reference.

Direct Link: IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration