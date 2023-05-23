Gujarat Board result 2023: GSEB to announce class 10th, 12th results on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Board result 2023 for class 10th, 12th soon

Gujarat Board result 2023 date and time: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will soon announce the class 10th, 12th results. Students will be able to download their results from the official website - gseb.org.

According to the latest updates, the board will announce GSEB class 10th result on May 25 at 8 AM. Students can download Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th exam 2023 results from the official website of GSEB - gseb.org, once released

Gujarat Board result 2023: When will class 12th result be released?

The board has already announced class 12th results science and GUJCET results on May 3 and the results for the other streams are awaited. The board has yet not confirmed the date and time for the release of class 12th commerce, Arts results. The board is expected to announce the Gujarat Board Class 12th exam 2023 results this week. However, the official confirmation is still awaited.

Gujarat Board result 2023: How to download GSEB class 10th, 12th results?

Visit the official website of GSEB - gseb.org Click on the notification link that reads 'GSEB HSC Result link or GSEB Board SSC Result 2023 download link It will forward you to the new page where you need to enter school index number, password and other details GSEB Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen Students can download Gujarat Board result 2023 and save it for future reference

The board conducted the SSC 10th exams from March 14 to 28 while general and vocational stream exams were conducted between March 14 and 29. The HSC Science exam was conducted between March 14 and March 25, 2023. The practical exams for class 12th were conducted from February 20 to 28, 2023.

ALSO READ | JAC result 2023 today: Jharkhand Board to release class 10th, 12th results at THIS time

ALSO READ | AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023 out on bieap.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in, how to download