GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board to announce class 10th, 12th result soon on gseb.org

GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023 Download: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), or GSEB will soon announce the result of the Class 10 and Class 12 general stream. However, the date and time of the result is not confirmed. Students will be able to download their GSEB Class 10, and 12 exam results from the official website of GSEB - gseb.org.

The Gujarat Board HSC and SSC exams were conducted between March 14 to 29, 2023. Along with the results, the board will also release the topper list, ranks, marks, total number of passed students in the exam, and other important details. Students will be able to apply for rechecking and revaluation process after the declaration of the results, if not satisfied with their marks. The details for the same will be communicated after the declaration of the results on the official website.

The board already declared Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2023 on May 2, 2023. In class 12th boards, the overall percentage has been recorded at 65.58%. Now, the board will announce Gujarat Board Arts Results and Gujarat Board Commerce Result 2023. Students will be able to check their results at gseb.org, once released.

GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of GSEB - gseb.org

Click on the notification link that reads 'GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023' flashing on the homepage

Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button

Enter your six-digit seat number and click on submit button

GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023 and save it for future reference

