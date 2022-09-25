CUET PG Result 2022 to be declared tomorrow. Check time, other details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CUET PG Result 2022 to be declared tomorrow

CUET PG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the CUET PG Result 2022 on September 26. The result will be announced by 4 pm tomorrow.

Candidates who had appeared for the CUET PG 2022 entrance exams should note that their results will be released on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to check the result have been shared below.

A direct link to check and download the result will be available as soon as the result will be declared.

The development was confirmed by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday.

The UGC chairman took to Twitter and said, "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities."

"Best wishes to all the students," he added.

CUET PG Result 2022: Websites to check

Candidates can check the CUET PG Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the NTA. A notification by the NTA stated results will be available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG Result 2022: How to check

1. Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the results link

3. Enter your login credentials and other details required

4. Your CUET PG Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future display