CUET PG 2022 results out! Here's how to check score on nta.ac.in, toppers list, direct link | Details

CUET 2022 results: Of the registered candidates, 3.02 lakh were women and the rest men.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2022 17:48 IST
CUET 2022 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the CUET PG result 2022. Candidates can check their scores at the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in. 

NTA had released the final answer key of CUET PG 2022 exam on September 24.  

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK CUET 2022 RESULT HERE

Of the registered candidates, 3.02 lakh were women and the rest men.

"The results have been announced," said NTA Senior Director (Exams) Sadhana Parashar. Unlike CUET-UG, the NTA has announced subject-wise toppers for the postgraduate entrance exam.

CUET PG Results 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on CUET PG Result 2022 link.
  • Enter your login details
  • Click submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download your result.
  • Take a printout for further reference. 

     

