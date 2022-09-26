CUET PG 2022 results out! Here's how to check score on nta.ac.in, toppers list, direct link | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CUET 2022 results out! Here's how to check on nta.ac.in, toppers list | Details

CUET 2022 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the CUET PG result 2022. Candidates can check their scores at the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

NTA had released the final answer key of CUET PG 2022 exam on September 24.

Of the registered candidates, 3.02 lakh were women and the rest men.

"The results have been announced," said NTA Senior Director (Exams) Sadhana Parashar. Unlike CUET-UG, the NTA has announced subject-wise toppers for the postgraduate entrance exam.

CUET PG Results 2022: How to check