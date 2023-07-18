COMEDK 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result ANNOUNCED at comdek.org, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV COMEDK 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result link available at comedk.org

COMEDK 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has finally released the round 1 seat allotment list today, July 18, 2023. All those who appeared in the first round counselling registration process can check the seat allotment list at the official website of COMEDK - comedk.org.

According to the official schedule, the decision make and fee payment process will be done between July 18 and July 20. Candidates can report to the concerned college between July 18 and July 22. Candidates are advised to fill up the registration process before the closure of the application window. Candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of their allotment letter and fee receipt during the reporting process. Read More

COMEDK 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result: How to download?

Visit COMEDK's official website at comedk.org Click on 'COMEDK 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result' link It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your details such as registration number, password, and click on submit COMEDK 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen Download and save COMEDK 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result for future reference

COMEDK 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result: Application Fee

According to the official notice, the candidates will have to pay a total fee for each college which includes tuition fees + Other Fees per year. In addition, at the collegiate level, the following cost will be charged: