COMEDK 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result ANNOUNCED at comdek.org, check how to download

COMEDK 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has finally released the round 1 seat allotment list today, July 18, 2023. All those who appeared in the first round counselling registration process can check the seat allotment list at the official website of COMEDK - comedk.org.
According to the official schedule, the decision make and fee payment process will be done between July 18 and July 20. Candidates can report to the concerned college between July 18 and July 22. Candidates are advised to fill up the registration process before the closure of the application window. Candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of their allotment letter and fee receipt during the reporting process. Read More
COMEDK 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result: How to download?
- Visit COMEDK's official website at comedk.org
- Click on 'COMEDK 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result' link
- It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your details such as registration number, password, and click on submit
- COMEDK 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
- Download and save COMEDK 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result for future reference
COMEDK 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result: Application Fee
According to the official notice, the candidates will have to pay a total fee for each college which includes tuition fees + Other Fees per year. In addition, at the collegiate level, the following cost will be charged:
- Colleges providing special skill lab facilities may collect Rs. 10,000/-, Rs. 15,000/-, and a maximum of Rs. 20,000/- per student per annum, as approved by VTU, depending on the facilities provided by the institutions, Applicable University fees
- Since E055 – G.S.S.S. Institute of Engineering & Technology for Women, Mysore is a women’s college, the seats are reserved only for female candidates. Male candidates are requested not to select this college while choice filling to avoid cancellation at a later stage