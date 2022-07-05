CBSE Result 2022: When will CBSE declare Class 10, 12 results? Will higher admissions be delayed?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE CBSE Result 2022 has yet not been released

CBSE Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has yet not released the result of Class 10 and 12. Earlier, some media reports had suggested the CBSE Result 2022 was to be declared on July 4, 2022. However, as the day advanced, the CBSE Board clarified that the CBSE 10th Result 2022 and CBSE 12th Result 2022 will be declared at a later date.

When will CBSE Result 2022 be declared?

An official from the CBSE Board on Tuesday said the CBSE 10th Result 2022 and CBSE 12th Result 2022 will not be declared in the coming week. According to the details provided by the CBSE official, the CBSE Result 2022 will be declared by the end of July.

A senior official from the board also confirmed there is no delay in the release of CBSE Result 2022 and that the schedule for result was fixed by the board.

In the last two years, the declaration of CBSE results was delayed owing to reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams had begun late and were conducted for more than 50 days.

Students worry about higher admissions

As the CBSE Board has yet not declared the results for Class 10 and Class 12, several students from the 12th standard have expressed concerns over higher admissions. In the past two years, students had faced challenges as universities had closed admissions by the time some boards released results.

However, the CBSE Board has clarified that its officials are in touch with organisations to schedule admissions in line with the declaration of board results.

More than 34 lakh (Class 10 and 12) students appeared for CBSE board exams this year.

