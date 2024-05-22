AP inter supplementary exam 2024 hall tickets out on bieap.apcfss.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : BIEAP AP inter supplementary exam 2024 hall tickets out

AP inter supplementary exam 2024 hall tickets: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter supplementary exam hall tickets 2024. Students who registered themselves for the supplementary exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, bieap.apcfss.in.

As per the schedule, the Board has scheduled the AP inter supplementary 2024 first and second-year exams from May 24 to June 1. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm while second year students will have to appear in their exams from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The admit cards for the same now have been uploaded on the official website. Students are required to follow the easy steps given below for download their hall tickets.

How to download AP inter supplementary exam 2024 hall tickets?

Visit the official website, bieap.apcfss.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'IPASE MAY-2024 Theory Examination Hall-Ticket'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, captcha and click on download link

AP inter supplementary exam 2024 hall tickets will appear on screen

Download and save AP inter supplementary exam 2024 hall tickets for future reference

Direct link to download IPASE MAY-2024 Theory Examination Hall-Ticket

AP Inter re-counting, and re-verification results announced

It should be noted that the board has announced the AP Inter re-counting, and re-verification results of the Intermediate Public March Exam (IPE March) 2024. Students who applied for the revaluation can now check their scores on the official website,bieap.apcfss.in. The application window for AP Inter results recounting and re-verification was open between April 18 and 24. This year, the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results were announced on April 12.