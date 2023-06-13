AP EAMCET Result 2023 tomorrow: Check time, how to download, counselling, top 9 engineering college details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download AP EAMCET Result 2023 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Result 2023 date and time: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) will announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2023 result tomorrow, June 14, 2023 at 10.30 am. The candidates who appeared in the EAMCET 2023 will be able to download the manabadi result through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Those who will qualify for the written test will be able to appear in the EAMCET counseling process to get admission to the desired engineering college. Candidates can check the list of the top 9 engineering colleges accepting the EAMCET scores for Btech admission. Here's a list:-

JNTU College of Engineering University College of Engineering Osmania University AU College of Engineering Sri Venkateswara University College of Engineering Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Sciences Vasavi College of Engineering University College of Technology Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology Koneru Lakshmaiah University – College of Engineering

The exam authority conducted the written test from May 15 to May 19, 2023 at various exam centers. Candidates will be able to check Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Result 2023 online using their registration and hall ticket number. The direct link to the EAMCET Result 2023 will be shared in due course of time. Candidates are advised to check on the official website and indiatvnews.com for the latest updates.

EAMCET Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on the EAMCET Result 2023 link It will forward to the login page where you need to enter the registration number, hall ticket number and click on the submit button EAMCET Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save EAMCET Result 2023 for future reference

EAMCET Result 2023: What are the normalized marks formulae?

GMS + Top average global - GMS / Top average session - SMS * marks obtained by candidate - SMS

EAMCET Result 2023: What is the tie-breaking rule?

Candidates' marks will be calculated on the basis of the following rules.

Total marks secured in the exam

Marks secured in mathematics

Marks secured in Physics

The preference will be given preference to the elder candidate (based on the date of birth) over the younger candidate at the time of admission if the tie persists.

