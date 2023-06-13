NATA 2023 test 2 result out on nata.in, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NATA 2023 test 2 result download link

NATA 2023 test 2 result has been declared today by the Council of Architecture (COA), June 13, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 tier 2 exam can download their mark sheet from the official website of NTA - nata.in.

According to the official data, 17183 candidates registered for test 2 while 13, 932 candidates appeared for the second test. For candidates who appeared in the 2 tests, the scores of the 2 best exams will be calculated for final assessment, and in the case of 3 attempts, the average of the 2 best scores shall be taken as valid score.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture was conducted in two sessions on June 3. The first session was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the second test was held between 2.30 PM and 5.30 PM.

NATA 2023 test 2 result: How to download?

Visit the official website of NATA - nata.in Click on the notification that reads, NATA 2023 test 2 result It will take you to the login page where you need to put application number, password, captcha and click on the login NATA 2023 test 2 result will appear Download and save it for NATA 2023 test 2 result

According to the official schedule, NATA test 3 exam will be conducted on July 9 and the candidates can register themselves latest by June 27, 2023. Candidates can directly download NATA 2023 test 2 result by clicking on the above link.

