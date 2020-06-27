UP Board Topper 2020: Riya Jain tops Class 10, Anurag Malik is Class 12 topper. Details

Image Source : PTI UP Board Topper 2020

UP Board Topper 2020: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 today. Students are advised to check their UP Board Result 2020 on the official website. Meanwhile, the UPMSP has also released a list of toppers for the UP Board Result 2020.

UP Board Class 10th Result 2020: Ria Jain from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat has topped the UP Board Class 10 exams this year, with 96.67% marks. Abhimanyu Verma from UP's Barabanki is on the second spot with 95.83%. On the third spot is Yogesh Pratap Singh from Barabanki with 95.33% marks.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2020: Anurag Malik from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat has topped the UP Board Class 12 exams this year, with 97% marks. Pranjal Singh from UP's Prayagraj is on the second spot with 96.60% marks. On the third spot is Utkarsh Shukla from UP's Auraiya with 94.80% marks.

UP Board Topper 2019: Below is a list of students who had topped the UP Board Class 10th Result 2019 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2019.

UP Board Topper 2019: Class 10

Position Topper Name Percentage Marks Obtained 1 Gautam Raghuvanshi 97.17% 583 / 600 2 Shivam 97% 582 / 600 3 Tanuja Vishwakarma 96.83% 581 / 600 4 Apoorva Vaishya 96.17% 577 / 600 5 Shivangi 96.17% 577 / 600 6 Shikha Singh 95.33% 572 / 600 7 Nikhil Chaurasia 95.33% 572 / 600 8 Harshita Singh 95.00% 570 / 600 9 Isha Yadav 95.00% 570 / 600 10 Gopal Maurya 94.83% 569 / 600

UP Board Topper 2019: Class 12

Rank Name Acquired Percentage Marks 1 Tanu Tomar 97.83% 489/500 2 Bhagyasree 97.2% 476/500 3 Akansha 94.80% 474/500 4 Yuvraj 94.60% 473/500 5 Deeksha 93.80% 469/500 5 Swetha Singh 93.80% 469/500 6 Ankita Kumari 93.40% 467/500 6 Rishi Raj Bhargav 93.40% 467/500 7 Swati Singh 93.20% 466/500 8 Prasanth Kumar 92.80% 464/500 8 Drasthy 92.80% 464/500 9 Atithi Kumar 92.60% 463/500 10 Shivangi Pandey 92.20% 461/500

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage