TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019: TBSIE is expected to declare Class 10 Compartment Exam Result soon

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE TS SSC Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019: TBSIE is expected to declare Class 10 Result soon

If media reports are believed, The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSIE) is expected to release the result of TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019 by the second week of July.

A board official confirmed that the students can expect the TS Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019 by July 14. As soon as the results will be out, the students can check their score by visiting the official website of the Board - bse.telangana.gov.in.

The Telangana State SSC Exam 2019 was declared on May 13 with an overall pass percentage 92.43 per cent. Students who couldn't pass the examination had appeared for Supplementary exam which was conducted from June 10 to June 24.

Steps to check the TS SSC Class 10 Supply Result 2019 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Download Result'.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number, Roll Number, etc.

Step 4: Your TS SCC 2019 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Students can also get their Telangana Board 10th Supplementary Result 2019 via SMS.

Steps to get TS SSC Class 10 Supply Result 2019:

Step 1: Type TS 10 Roll Number.

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

Step 3: You will get your score in the form of a text message.