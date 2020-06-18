TS Inter Results: TS SSC Results 2020 to be declared today. Check details for Manabadi SSC Results

Image Source : PTI TS Inter Results: TS SSC Results 2020 to be declared today

TS Inter Results: The Telangana Board is set to declare TS Inter Results today. Students who are waiting for their TS SSC Results 2020 should note that the Manabadi SSC Results 2020 will be declared on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, all schools have been advised to not display the Manabadi Inter Results 2020 on the notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

Earlier, there were media reports claiming different dates for the release of Manabadi SSC Results 2020. However, officials from the TSBIE on Wednesday confirmed that the TS Inter Results will be declared on June 18, 2020.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check TS Inter Results will be shared. A direct link to check and download the TS SSC Results 2020 will also be provided.

TS Inter Results: Re-verification Process

The Telangana Intermediate Results had come under heavy criticism from students and parents last year, as there were discrepancies with the TS SSC Results. To avoid such a situation this time, the Telangana Board had begun a re-verification process before declaring the Manabadi SSC Results 2020.

TS Inter Results: Date, time

Students who are waiting for the declaration of their Manabadi SSC Results 2020 should note that the TS SSC Results 2020 will be declared on June 18 (today) at 4 PM, on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Results: The COVID-19 impact

The coronavirus pandemic had impacted the Telangana Board Exams this year. According to the previous schedule, the TS 1st and 2nd year Inter Exam 2020 was to be conducted from March 23, however, the same was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage