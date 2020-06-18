Image Source : PTI TS Inter Results 2020 DECLARED! Direct link to download Manabadi SSC Results/Manabadi TS Inter Results

TS Inter Results 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the Manabadi SSC Results 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the Telangana Board Exam Results should note that the TS Inter Results have been released on the official website. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Telangana have been advised against the display of Manabadi TS Inter Results on notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students on the school campus.

Students should note that the Telangana Intermediate Results 2020 have been announced for both regular and vocational stream students.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check TS Inter Results 2020 have been shared below. A direct link to check and download the Manabadi SSC Results 2020 has also been shared.

TS Inter Results 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'TSBIE Intermediate Result March 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Your Manabadi SSC Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the TS Inter Results and take a print of the same for future purpose

TS Inter Results 2020: How to check via SMS

Students can conveniently check their Manabadi SSC Results 2020 on the mobile phones, for which the regular stream candidates should type TSGEN2 and send the message to 56263. Similarly, the vocational stream students should type TSVOC2 and send it to 56263.

TS Inter Results 2020: Websites to check

Students can check their Manabadi SSC Results 2020 on the below listed websites

bie.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.net

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.com

TS Inter Results 2020: Direct link

Candidates can click on the below mentioned link to check and download their Manabadi SSC Results 2020.

Direct Link To Download TS Inter Results 2020

