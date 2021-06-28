Follow us on Image Source : PTI TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 expected to be out this week. Check details

TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the TS Inter Result 2021 for Class 12 students soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their Manabandi Intermediate results on the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in or bie.telanagan.gov.in

2. Click on the link, "TS Inter Results 2021" (Once Released).

3. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

4. Your TS Inter Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

The Telangana government had cancelled the Inter 2nd year exams 2021 due to the ongoing second wave of Covid-19. Therefore, the TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 will be declared based on students’ performance in TS Inter 1st Year Examinations 2020.

As per the criteria decided, the students would be given marks by computing the marks scored in practical as well as 1st year. Students who had failed in 1st year in any subject would be given 35 marks in 2nd year and promoted.

Latest Education News