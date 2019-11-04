SSC MTS Result 2019 to be declared tomorrow. Get direct link to check your score

SSC MTS 2019 Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the result of the first stage exam for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment held in August on its official website tomorrow on November 5. Candidates appeared in the SSC MTS 2019 exam can check their results online through the SSC's official website; once it is declared.

As per the data shared by the Commission 19.18 lakh candidates took the exam which was held from August 2 to August 22 in 39 shifts. MTS is a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post.

The SSC MTS 2019 result was initially scheduled to be released on October 25, however, it was delayed. With the delay in first stage exam result, SSC has also rescheduled the second exam date. Candidates who will qualify this exam will be eligible to appear for the second stage exam which is scheduled to be held on November 24.

The SSC MTS second exam will be a descriptive paper in which candidates would be asked to write an essay or a letter.

Since the exam was conducted in shifts, the SSC would normalize the scores of the candidates to counter the variations in the difficulty level of the question papers across all the shifts. The Commission would release category-wise, state/ union territory-wise cut off score list.

The next edition of SSC MTS recruitment will be notified in June 2020. The first stage exam will be held in October-November.

How to check/ download SSC MTS Result 2019

1. Visit the SSC's official website-- ssc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on "SSC MTS Result 2019" link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. The SSC MTS Result 2019 will appeaf on your screen

5. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference