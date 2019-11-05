SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2019 declared. Direct link to check result

Tuesday, November 05, 2019
     
SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2019 declared: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of the first stage exam for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment held in August on its official website -- ssc.in.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2019 20:29 IST
SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the first stage exam for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS Exam Result), recruitment for exam held in August on its official website-- ssc.nic.in. Total of 19.18 lakh candidates took the MTS Exam 2019 which was held from August 2 to August 22 in 39 shifts. MTS is a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post.

The Staff Selection Committee had earlier announced that the SSC MTS Result 2019 Tier 1 would be declared on November 5. 

Candidates who appeared in the SSC MTS 2019 exam can check their results online through the SSC's official website. They can also get easy access to the results with the direct link provided below at the end of this article.  

India TV Education Desk provides you with the direct link to check your SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2019 . Candidates are also advised to keep checking this space for direct link and news of the SSC MTS Result 2019. You can follow these steps to check your SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2019.

How to check/ download SSC MTS Result 2019 

1. Visit the SSC's official website-- ssc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on "SSC MTS Result 2019" link

3.  Enter your login credentials

4. The SSC MTS Result 2019 will appear on your screen

5. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference

SSC MTS Result 2019 | Direct link to check 

