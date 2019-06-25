RSOS 10th Result 2019 to be declared today; check details on rsosapp.rajsathan.gov.in

Image Source : PTI RSOS 10th Result 2019 to be declared today

RSOS 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School is expected to declare the RSOS Class 10 results today. Candidates who had appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam are advised to check the official website rsosapp.rajsathan.gov.in for details.

Earlier, the RSOS 10th Result 2019 were expected to be declared on June 18. However, the dates for exam declaration have been changed a number of times. According to a recent update, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam result 2019 will now be announced today.

Other than the official website, students can also check their result through a direct link, which will be activated at the time of result announcement.

RSOS 10th Result 2019: How to check

1. Visit the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the link that states 'RSOS 10th Result'

3. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Who was the topper of Rajasthan RBSE 10th result 2019?

Hitesh Kumar Sharma was the topper of the Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 with 99.33%.

What was the pass percentage of RSOS Senior Secondary Results 2019?

For 2019, the overall pass percentage for RSOS Senior Secondary Results stood at 34.85%, which is 1.17% higher as compared to the previous year.