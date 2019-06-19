Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Results: Direct Link

The Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 or Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course Result 2019 is set to be declared soon. Candidates who had appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC Examination or Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course examination, can check their results on the official website bstc2019.org, whenever they are declared.

Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Results are expected to be declared next week. The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Examination was conducted on May 26. The results are usually declared within one month of the date of conduct of examination.

How to check Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Results online:

Candidates who had appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Examination can check their results, once declared, through the following steps:

Step 1: Visit official website bstc2019.org

Step 2: Click on the BSTC Result 2019 link

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference

BSTC Results 2019:

The BSTC 2019 Results will have the candidate's score and merit. Candidates will not be able to check the merit list name-wise.

Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Counselling Process:

Counseling schedule will be released after the declaration of Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Results. Only those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks or more, are eligible and called for the counselling round. To participate in the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 counselling, candidates will have to first register and make the payment of the counselling fee. They will also have to complete the choice filling process after which the allotment of seats will begin. Candidates will then have to submit the admission fee within the stipulated time period.