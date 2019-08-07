Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019 to be declared today. Check details here

Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019 to be declared today

Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019 are slated to be declared today. Candidates who had appeared for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Counselling Exam 2019 are advised to check their results on the official website bstc2019.org.

How to check Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019

1. Visit the official website bstc2019.org

2. Click on BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 Allotment List / Results link

3. Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details

4. Click submit

5. Your BSTC Allotment Results will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

The Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results have been on a delay lately, as several dates were announced for the release earlier. However, as per an official notification, the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019 are expected to be released today, i.e. August 7, 2019.

How many candidates had appeared for Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2019

This year, nearly 7 lakh students had appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2019.

Counselling process for Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2019

Candidates who pass the Rajasthan BSTC Exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The eligible candidates will also be allotted seats.