MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 DECLARED: How to check Meghalaya Board Class 10 scores

Image Source : FILE MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 declared

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 Declared: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has declared the result of class 10 secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination on Monday, July 20. To check SSLC result, candidates need to click on the result link mentioned below. They will have to enter roll number or hall ticket number to check their results.

Where to Check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020:

Students can also check their MBOSE class 10 examination results from the following websites: www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.

Check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

A total of 51,334 students had registered to appear for the class 10 exam this year which includes 28,412 females and 22,922 males. The exam was not affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic as it concluded on March 16, but the result declaration was delayed. Last year, the result was announced on May 24.

