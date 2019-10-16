LIC ADO Main Result 2019 declared. Details here

Image Source : PTI PHOTO LIC ADO Main Result 2019 declared

LIC ADO Main Result 2019: The main results for the post of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) have been announced by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Candidates who had appeared for the LIC ADO Mains Exam should check their results. A direct link to check the LIC ADO Main Result 2019 has also been activated. Candidates should note that the results for LIC ADO Mains Exam via Open Market or LIC Employee category or LIC Agent category have been released on the official website.

Students should note that the LIC has released the Zone-wise list, which also mentions the roll number of selected candidates.

Candidates can directly download the Zone-wise (Central Zone, Northern Zone, Western Zone, Eastern Zone, Southern Zone, North Central Zone, South Central Zone and East Central Zone ) list. Given below is the PDF list of selected candidates.

https://www.licindia.in/Bottom-Links/Main-Result-of-Recruitment-of-ADO

When was the LIC ADO conducted?

LIC Apprentice Development Officer main exam was conducted on August 11 and September 22, 2019. The LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 had notified a total of 8581 vacancies at various locations across India in the month of May-June. LIC ADO Prelims Exam was held from July 6 to 13, 2019.

How to check LIC ADO Main Result 2019

1. Visit the official website www.licindia.in

2. Click on 'careers'

3. Click on 'recruitment of apprentice development officers 2018-19'

4. Click on 'result for the main examination held on 11.08.2019 and 22.09.2019'

5. A new window will open on your screen

6. Click on the PDF link for your respective zone and category

7. Enter your roll number and check your LIC ADO Main Result 2019

8. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Shortlisted candidates in LIC ADO Main Result 2019

Candidates who will be shortlisted will have to appear for an interview round. The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the main examination and in the interview round. The selected candidates will be appointed as Apprentice Development Officer after qualifying in pre-recruitment Medical examination by the Medical Examiner authorized.