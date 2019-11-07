BSF Head Constable Result 2019 declared. Direct link to check result, RM RO answer key

Image Source : FILE BSF Head Constable Result 2019

BSF Head Constable Result 2019: Border Security Force (BSF) has released the exam result of Head Constable result 2019 along with answer keys for Radio Operator (RO) & Radio Mechanic (RM). Candidates appeared in the BSF Head Constable Exam 2019 can check their result online through the BSF official website.

A total of 12262 candidates have qualified in the offline mode (OMR) exam held on September 22, 2019 at 18 recruitment centres of BSF. Out of 12262 candidates, 3170 are selected for BSF RO Post and 9092 for BSF RM Post.

Candidates can also get the direct link to check the list of selected candidates in BSF HC 2019 along with the answer keys, below.

BSF Head Constable Result 2019 | Important Information for Candidates

Selected candidates will now appear for PST (Physical Standard Test), PET (Physical Efficiency Test) and Documentation which is scheduled to be held from December 2 to December 18, 2019.

The recruitment centre will send intimation through SMS/e-mail to all the shortlisted candidates to attend the second phase ( PET, PST and Documentation).

As per the BSF official notice, "These candidates are further directed to report for appearing in the aforesaid tests/activities at centres (mentioned in the pdf) along with copy of their online application forms, old admit card, valid ID proof, original educational/academic/domicile/caste certificates and other supporting documents, if any and 03 recent passport size photographs"

Candidates who will qualify in the PST, PET & Documentation will be called for descriptive test. Then, a detailed medical -examination to assess the fitness of the candidates will be conducted.

The recruitment is being done to fill 1072 Head Constable Posts. Selected candidates will be employed for 300 Head Constable (Radio Operator) Posts and 772 for Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) Posts.

How to Check BSF Head Constable Result 2019?

1. Visit the BSF official website-- bsf.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on Recruitment Tab and then on 'Result' from the drop-down menu

3. Click on "Result of Written Examination Direct/Departmental Recruitment for the Post of HC RM in BSFCOMN SET-UP-2019"

4. A pdf will open where you can check the roll numbers of the selected candidates

5. After the list of candidates, BSF Head Constable Answer Key is given

6. Download the BSF HC 2019 result and answer key for future reference