Career After 12th Commerce: Ample job opportunities for students in THESE sectors

Career After 12th Commerce: Choosing the right career path after pursuing class 12th from Commerce stream is a pivotal decision that shapes the trajectory of a Commerce student. Completing graduation is a significant accomplishment that paves the way to move ahead career as a professional. However, the journey does not end with carrying the degree; it's precisely the beginning.

After 12th Commerce, there are numerous options to pursue careers such as Chartered Accountancy (CA), Company Secretary (CS), Cost and Management Accounting (CMA), Managing Director and Financial Analyst are a few of the well-known. The Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Economics (B.Econ), and Master of Commerce (M.Com) are some of the courses that students can take after clearing class 12th from Commerce stream and can pursue their career in the above-mentioned field.

A Commerce degree not only provides students with the perfect platform to develop their business acumen and skills but also provides students to be armed with the right skills and knowledge to survive and thrive in the industry with the ever-growing competition in the corporate world.

While sharing the career options after commerce, management and administration, Abhishek Gupta, Co-Founder of Younite said, "students may find the much-needed stable and exciting job option in the investment banking operations sector. Not only is the starting compensation in this sector better than what recent grads may anticipate in other fields, but if you perform well, your pay might easily catch up to what a CA or CS earns in 5-7 years."

According to Abhishek, Investment banking industry is constantly searching for the right talent to support its India objectives, taking advantage of the English-speaking talent pool and time zone-crossing global workforce. In essence, this sector consists of the major international financial institutions with operations hubs in the country.

The pursuit of financial excellence is not only intellectually stimulating but also holds the promise of making a significant impact on society. Some other professional courses that can help students to get a reputed job and lucrative salary after completing graduation are provided below.

Career Options After 12th in Other Sector

Corporate Entrepreneur

Corporate Entrepreneurship, also known as, intrapreneurship, is an approach used to develop new business opportunities, products, or services within an organisation. Using entrepreneurial thoughts and actions, corporate entrepreneurs can develop value drive revenue growth, and encourage innovation inside the company.

Financial Analyst

The job of a financial analyst is to provide a detailed analysis of the market and its behaviour and recommend businesses and individuals related to investment decisions.

Strategic Manager

The role of strategy managers in an organisation is to set up goals, procedures, and objectives in order to make a company or organization more competitive. Strategic management is the process of effectively deploying staff and resources to achieve the organisational goals.