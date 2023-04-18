BTech Admission 2023: List of State-level Engineering entrance exams in India

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY BTech Admission 2023

BTech Admission 2023: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Mains) is one of the most prestigious national-level entrance exams held for aspirants seeking admissions in the prominent engineering institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Millions of students appear for JEE Mains exam every year of which about 2.5 lakh students qualify for JEE Advance and those who qualify it get an opportunity to complete their graduation in Engineering from IITs.

Aspirants who qualify JEE Mains with good marks get an opportunity to study in institutes like the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) and others. However, there are many other state-level entrance exam for BTech admission through which a student gets admission in prominent institutes across the state and possibly have a better career opportunity.

State-Level Engineering Entrance Exams

Candidates can check the list of some state-level engineering entrance exams to pursue BTech courses from top institutions across the state.