BTech Admission 2023: List of State-level Engineering entrance exams in India

BTech Admission 2023: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Mains) is one of the most prestigious national-level entrance exams held for aspirants seeking admissions in the prominent engineering institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Millions of students appear for JEE Mains exam every year of which about 2.5 lakh students qualify for JEE Advance and those who qualify it get an opportunity to complete their graduation in Engineering from IITs.
Aspirants who qualify JEE Mains with good marks get an opportunity to study in institutes like the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) and others. However, there are many other state-level entrance exam for BTech admission through which a student gets admission in prominent institutes across the state and possibly have a better career opportunity.
State-Level Engineering Entrance Exams
Candidates can check the list of some state-level engineering entrance exams to pursue BTech courses from top institutions across the state.
|State
|Exam Name
|Official Website
|Andhra Pradesh
|Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAPCET
|cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
|Assam
|Assam Combined Entrance Exam, Assam CEE
|astu.ac.in
|Bihar
|Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination, BCECE
|bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
|Karnataka
|Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test, COMEDK UGET
|comedk.org
|Chhattisgarh
|Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test, CG PET
|cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in
|Goa
|Goa Common Entrance Test, GOA CET
|dte.goa.gov.in
|Gujarat
|Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET
|gseb.org
|Himachal Pradesh
|Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test, HP CET
|himtu.ac.in
|Jharkhand
|Jharkhand Engineering Entrance Competitive Examination, JEECE
|jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
|Kerala
|Kerala Engineering Agricultural Medical Entrance Examinations, KEAM
|cee.kerala.gov.in
|Karnataka
|Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET
|kea.kar.nic.in
|Madhya Pradesh
|Madhya Pradesh Pre-Engineering Test, MP PET
|peb.mp.gov.in
|Maharashtra
|Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET
|cetcell.mahacet.org
|Odisha
|Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE
|ojee.nic.in
|Tripura
|Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination, TJEE
|tbjee.nic.in
|Telangana
|Telangana Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET
|eamcet.tsche.ac.in
|Uttar Pradesh
|Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination, UPSEE
|uptac.admissions.nic.in
|Uttarakhand
|Uttarakhand State Entrance Exam, UKSEE
|uktech.ac.in
|West Bengal
|West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam, WBJEE
|wbjeeb.nic.in