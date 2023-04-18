Tuesday, April 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Career
  5. BTech Admission 2023: List of State-level Engineering entrance exams in India

BTech Admission 2023: List of State-level Engineering entrance exams in India

There are many state-level entrance exams for BTech admission through which a student gets admission in prominent institutes across the state and possibly have a better career opportunity.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2023 12:46 IST
BTech Admission 2023, Engineering entrance exam
Image Source : PIXABAY BTech Admission 2023

BTech Admission 2023: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Mains) is one of the most prestigious national-level entrance exams held for aspirants seeking admissions in the prominent engineering institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Millions of students appear for JEE Mains exam every year of which about 2.5 lakh students qualify for JEE Advance and those who qualify it get an opportunity to complete their graduation in Engineering from IITs.

Aspirants who qualify JEE Mains with good marks get an opportunity to study in institutes like the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) and others. However, there are many other state-level entrance exam for BTech admission through which a student gets admission in prominent institutes across the state and possibly have a better career opportunity.

ALSO READ | JEE Main Answer Key 2023 Session 2 to release soon; Exam highlights here

State-Level Engineering Entrance Exams

Candidates can check the list of some state-level engineering entrance exams to pursue BTech courses from top institutions across the state.

State Exam Name Official Website
Andhra Pradesh  Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAPCET cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Assam Assam Combined Entrance Exam, Assam CEE astu.ac.in
Bihar Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination, BCECE bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Karnataka Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test, COMEDK UGET comedk.org
Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test, CG PET cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in
Goa Goa Common Entrance Test, GOA CET dte.goa.gov.in
Gujarat Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET gseb.org
Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test, HP CET himtu.ac.in
Jharkhand Jharkhand Engineering Entrance Competitive Examination, JEECE jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
Kerala Kerala Engineering Agricultural Medical Entrance Examinations, KEAM cee.kerala.gov.in
Karnataka Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET kea.kar.nic.in
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Pre-Engineering Test, MP PET peb.mp.gov.in
Maharashtra Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET cetcell.mahacet.org
Odisha Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE ojee.nic.in
Tripura Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination, TJEE tbjee.nic.in
Telangana Telangana Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination, UPSEE uptac.admissions.nic.in
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand State Entrance Exam, UKSEE uktech.ac.in
West Bengal West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam, WBJEE wbjeeb.nic.in
IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Career Section

Top News

Related Career News

Latest News