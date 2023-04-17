JEE Main Answer Key 2023 Session 2 to release soon; Exam highlights here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main Answer Key 2023 expected soon

JEE Main Answer Key 2023 Session 2: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Answer Key 2023 soon on its official website. Aspirants who took the National-level Engineering entrance exam will be able to download the JEE Main Answer Key 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

Along with the NTA JEE Main session answer key, the testing agency will also release the question paper and response sheet of the candidates. The candidates will also be allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key of the JEE Main Answer Key.

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 Highlights

The NTA has conducted the JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 on April 6, 5, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. This year NTA has issued the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 of candidates 48 hours before the exam day. Around 9.4 lakh aspirants have written the JEE Main 2023 session exam. The examination was held in approximately 330 cities throughout the country including 15 cities outside India.

The JEE Main official answer key will be published for paper 1 (BE, BTech), paper 2A (BArch) and paper 2B (BPlanning). Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key by paying Rs 200 per question within the stipulated timeline. The examination authorities will overview the grievances received against the JEE Main answer key and will release the final answer key accordingly.

JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2023: How to Download

