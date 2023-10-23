Ayodhya: Priests to be appointed in Ram Mandir, here is all you need to know about application

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Preview of grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: With the construction of Ram Mandir underway in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya at fast pace, preparations are now being made for the appointment of priests, according to the officials.

The idol of Lord Ram is to be consecrated in the Ram temple on January 22 next year, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has released a notification for the posts of Priest.

Training of priests

According to the released notification, recruitment will soon be done on many posts of priests for the service of Ram Temple.

The candidates will have to undergo an entrance test to ensure that there is no discrimination in the recruitment of priests. Those selected will be given training for six months. According to the officials, the last date for application for the posts is October 31, 2023. Candidates hailing from Ayodhya region will be given preference.

Stipend for trainees

During the training period of the priests, they will also be given a stipend of Rs 2,000 per month. They will also be given facilities of fooding and accommodation.

“The applicant must have taken Shri Ramnanandiya Diksha for 6 months and must have studied in the Gurukul education system,” the officials said.

The age of the applicants should not be less than 20 years and more than 30 years.

