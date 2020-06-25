Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL Tier-I 2019 Result: SSC likely to declare CGL Tier-I 2019 result today. Check direct link, cut off

SSC CGL Tier-I 2019 Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the Combined Graduate Level, SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 results today on its official website. The SSC CGL result can be expected anytime today. As per a notice released on the official website of SSC, they would be available in the month of June 2020.

Aspirants who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in. The said exam is the 2019 edition of the SSC CGL recruitment. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has successfully conducted the CGL Tier 1 CBT exam on 2nd March to 11th March 2020 on 131 exam centers.

The exam was conducted to recruit 9488 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. More than 25 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year. The 2020 edition of SSC CGL is yet to be notified.

Those who clear the round will be shortlisted for the tier-II level exam. The CGL tier-II exam is scheduled to be held from October 14 to 17 while the JHT tier-I exams for 2020 will be held on October 6, as per the revised calendar released by the SSC.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Click on the links mentioned above / Visit the official website of SSC

Step 2: Go to the Result section and Click on CGL tab in Orange Color.

Step 3: Now Click on "Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019" Result Links.

Step 4: Now Download the PDF file and Save this result PDF.

Step 5: SSC CGL Tier-I Result (PDF File) will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Open the file. The list of qualified candidates will be shown. Now, press “Ctrl+F” and enter your Name/ Roll No.

Step 7: If your Name and Roll No. are there in the list, you have qualified in SSC CGL Tier-I exam.

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off

Post Name SSC CGL Expected Cut Off [UR category] Good Attempts Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) 173-178 92-95 Junior Statistical Officer (Grade-II) 168-172 86-90 Remaining Posts 143-148 74-84

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2020: Region-wise

SSC Region States/UTs covered Official website Central Region (CR) Uttar Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh www.ssc-cr.org Northern Region (NR) NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand www.sscnr.net.in Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR) Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh www.sscmpr.org North Eastern Region (NER) Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura www.sscner.org.in Eastern Region (ER) Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal www.sscer.org Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR) Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in North Western Sub-Region (NWR) Chandigarh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab www.sscnwr.org Western Region (WR) Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Gujarat and Maharashtra www.sscwr.net Southern Region (SR) Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana www.sscsr.gov.in

Meanwhile, SSC is also expected to declare Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) exam result.

The biggest exams conducted by the Commission, Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam, are expected to be announced in September and November, respectively.

