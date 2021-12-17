Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE SSC 2022 exam calendar released. Check dates, recruitment notifications, other details here

SSC Calendar 2022 Released: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the calendar for various exams on Friday - including SSC CHSL 2021, SSC CGL 2021, SSC MTS 2021, SSC Selection Posts Phase 10 2022, SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022, SSC Delhi Police HC 2022, SSC CPO SI 2021, SSC JHT 201, SSC Scientific Assistant in IMD 2022, SSC Delhi Police MTS 2022, SSC JE 2021, SSC Steno 2021, SSC Delhi Police Constable Executive 2022 and SSC GD Constable 2022.

Check the timetable of examinations here:

