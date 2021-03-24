CMAT Admit Card 2021 to be released today. Direct link to download

Image Source : FILE CMAT Admit Card 2021 to be released today

CMAT Admit Card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the CMAT Admit Card 2021 today. Aspirants should note the CMAT Admit Card 2021 will be released on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to check CMAT Admit Card 2021 are given below. A direct link to check and download the CMAT Admit Card 2021 has also been provided.

According to an earlier notification by the NTA, the CMAT 2021 MBA entrance exam would be conducted on March 31, 2021. The circular also confirmed that the CMAT 2021 exam would be held in two shifts. The first shift would be held in the morning i.e. from 9 AM to 12 PM, whereas the second shift will be held in the afternoon i.e. from 3 PM to 6 PM.

How to download CMAT Admit Card 2021

1. Visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'CMAT Admit Card 2021'

3. Enter your registration number and other required details

4. Your CMAT Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your admit card and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct link to download CMAT Admit Card 2021

Aspirants can click on the below mentioned link to download their CMAT Admit Card 2021

Direct Link To Download CMAT Admit Card 2021

