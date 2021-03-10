BTE UP Admit Card 2021 released. Check direct link, other details

Image Source : INDIA TV BTE UP Admit Card 2021 released

BTE UP Admit Card 2021: The admit card for UP BTE 2021 examinations has been released on the official website -- urise.up.gov.in. The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Lucknow has released the UP BTE Admit Card 2021 online. Candidates who have registered for the examinations can visit the official website. They can also click on the direct link for easy access. The direct link for UP BTE Admit Card 2021 is provided below.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy while downloading their admit cards as they will be required to enter their details. To download the admit card they will be required to enter the roll number and date of birth from the official website. The BTE written examination will be conducted on March 12, 2021.

How to download BTE UP Admit Card 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.urise.up.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the URISE Students login tab

Step 3: Login through the application number and other details

Step 4: After entering the details, your admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Finally download it and take the printout for future use.

Click here to download UP BTE Admit Card 2021

