BSER Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan board class 12 hall ticket released. Get direct link to download

BSER Admit Card 2020: The Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Rajasthan has released the BSER Class 12 Admit Card 2020 on the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates can visit the official website to download their senior secondary hall ticket or they can click on the direct link provided below.

The BSER Class 12 examination will be conducted from March 5 to April 3. The students must know that the BSER Admit Card 2020 is an important document and they will not be allowed to appear for the Rajasthan Board examinations if the hall ticket will not be shown to the examiner.

How to download RBSE Class 12th admit card 2020?

1. Visit the website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the download 'admit card' link

3. Enter registration number and roll number

4. The hall ticket will appear on the screen

5. Download and take a print out for further reference.

Direct link to download RBSE Class 12th admit card 2020