Image Source : FILE Bihar Police Admit Card 2020 Released for Forester & Forest Guard Exam. Know how to download

Bihar Police 2020 Admit Card: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police 2020 Forester & Forest Guard admit card on its offiicial websites. All such candidates applied for Advt. No. 03/2020 and 04/2020 will be able to download admit cards through csbc.nic.in.

The written examination for Forester vacancies will be held on December 20, 2020 while the written examination for Forest Guard vacancies will be held on December 16, 2020.

How to download Bihar Police Forester/Forest Guard Admit Card?

Open the official website of the Bihar Police

Click on Recruitment/career tab

Click on the Bihar Police admit card notification for Forester/Forest Guard recruitment

Enter your Registration ID or Mobile Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on Submit

Your Bihar Police recruitment exam admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download your admit card and also take a print out of the same for further reference

Bihar Police 2020 Forester & Forest Guard Exam Pattern

Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: - The questions in the test will be asked in the level of 12th. The questions of General Science and Maths will be of 10th level. The language of the paper will be English only except Hindi Subject.

Bihar Forester Recruitment 2020:- The written test will be of 100 Marks for 2 hours. The written test be of 12th level. The questions in General Science will be of 10th level or equivalent. The questions in rest papers will be of 12th level. The exam will be bilingual.

Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for Physical Eligibility Test. The criteria for the physical test for both papers is given below.

General Category Height Chest Walking Male Gen/ OBC SC/ ST 165 CM 160 CM 81-86 CM 79-84 CM 25 KM in 4 Hours Female Gen/ OBC 160 CM 14 KM in 4 Hours

Latest Education News