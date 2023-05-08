Delhi: Ruckus at wrestlers' protesting site after farmers reach Jantar Mantar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ruckus at wrestlers' protesting site after farmers reach Jantar Mantar

In support of wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a large number of farmers gathered in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The protesting wrestlers have made it clear that they won't move until they get justice and Brij Bhushan is removed as the WFI chief and put behind bars.

Wrestlers have been protesting in the national capital for over 10 days demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh and his sacking from the post in the light of allegations of sexual harassment by the wrestlers.

Meanwhile, a number of SKM leaders and members visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Sunday and expressed solidarity with the wrestlers who have been staging a sit-in against Singh since April 23. The Morcha had spearheaded the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws of the Centre. Notably, SKM had spearheaded the year-long farmers' protest on the borders of the national capital against the now-repealed farm laws.

Ahead of the farmers' call to protest in favour of wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police have put barricades at the Singhu border and have also stationed soil-laden dumpers to deal with any untoward incident. A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the Singhu Border, and the police have made several rows of barricades.

Also Read | Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood, Pooja Bhatt and others come out in support of protesting wrestlers

Also Read | SC to agitating wrestlers: 'Approach Delhi HC or trial court for further relief'