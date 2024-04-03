In a first, ten women to serve as one-day DUSU president starting Navratri: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Starting from the first day of Navratri, the ABVP-led Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) announced a groundbreaking initiative where ten women students will assume the role of DUSU president for one day each. The names of these students will be unveiled on Friday, and the first among them will take charge on April 9.

"On each day of the Navratri, a woman will head the DUSU as its president exhibiting Narishakti. We have taken this initiative to boost women representation in students politics," DUSU president Tushar Dedha told the media. He added that these one-day DUSU presidents will have all the powers of the chair and will be allowed to take decisions concerning students while they hold the position.

Currently, the four-member panel of the DUSU has only one woman, Aprajita, appointed as the secretary. The other three positions of the union is held by Tushar Dedha as president, Abhi Dahiya as vice-president, and Sachin Baisla as joint secretary.

How will 10 women be selected?

The names of the ten women DUSU presidents will be selected from a contest to write an article on 'The role of women in making Viksit Bharat'.

DUSU election 2024

The DUSU, which is currently held by the RSS-affiliated body, had invited applications from students to apply for the contest on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8. Over 5,000 students participated in the contest, out of which 500 candidates were shortlisted by a team of DUSU, it said. The final results declaring the names of ten students will be released on April 5.

Congress Mahila Morcha president Alka Lamba, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, AICC secretary Amrita Dhawan, and Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak are some of former women DUSU presidents.

(With PTI inputs)

