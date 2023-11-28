'You have to be arm twisted to give money': SC slams AAP-led Delhi govt on releasing funds for RRTS project

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Trains halt at the Sahibabad RAPIDX station ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), in Ghaziabad.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rapped Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for not making arrangements of funds for the Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat corridor of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project.

A bench headed by Justice SK Kaul told the Delhi government's counsel, "You have to be arm twisted to give money which you are liable to pay. This is the problem. Why do they not make the budgetary provisions? You can make budgetary provisions for 580 crores odd for advertisements but you can’t make budgetary provision of 400 odd crores."

The top court said that the Delhi government wants all monies to be withdrawn out of the environment fund only and does not want to make budgetary provisions.

“We are concerned with compliance with our order. Have you paid or have you not paid? Have you transferred the funds or not,” the Apex court asked.

Responding to the court, Delhi government's counsel Atmaram Nadkarni said, "...funds are not transferred." Only “partial compliance" has been made by paying 415 crores towards the fulfillment of its share for the construction of the Delhi-Meerut corridor of RRTS.

“150 crores for Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat corridor has not been settled,” he added.

In its order, the top court noted that the sanctioned amount may not have been credited into the account of the NCRTC – a joint venture company of the government of India and states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh which is implementing the RRTS project.

“However, the sanction order itself states that it is ‘partial compliance’. There cannot be no question of partial compliance and complete compliance must take place as per the schedule,” it added.

The matter will be taken up for further hearing on December 7.

ALSO READ | Delhi: GRAP Stage-III curbs withdrawn as air quality improves, industries can resume work