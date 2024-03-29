Sunita Kejriwal launches 'Kejriwal Ko Aashirwad' campaign, issues WhatsApp number seeking support

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/AAP Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, released a video message on Friday (March 29) seeking support for her husband, and launched an online campaign 'Kejriwal Ko Aashirwad'. The video message comes a day after Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody in the money laundering case linked to alleged liquor scam was extended till April 1 on Thursday. In a digital media briefing, Sunita Kejriwal said her husband has challenged the "most corrupt and dictatorial forces" in the country and asked people to support him through their blessings and prayers.

"We are starting a drive from today - Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number," she said.

"Yesterday, Arvind presented his side in the court. Whatever he said in the court, needs extreme courage. He has challenged the most powerful and corrupt forces in the country. I'm giving you a WhatsApp number -- 8297324624. We are starting a campaign 'Kejriwal ko aashirwad'," she said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi. A court on Thursday extended his ED custody till April 1.