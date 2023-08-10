Shaheedi Park, India's first outdoor museum, opens in Delhi: Know ticket prices and how to reach there

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Statue of freedom fighters at redeveloped Shaheedi Park at ITO in New Delhi

Shaheedi Park Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday (August 8) inaugurated the Shaheedi Park set up by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over 4.5 acres of land, where artefacts give a glimpse of ancient, medieval and modern Indian history.

The park has been prepared by 10 artists and around 700 artisans over six months under the 'Waste to Art' theme. Around 250 tonnes of scrap has been used for setting up the park.

Know more about Shaheedi Park:

Shaheedi Park is dedicated to the national heroes of India and it showcases the famous personalities who laid down their lives for the independence and sovereignty of the country in different periods. The park is spread over an area of 4.5 acres and comprises a wide variety of attractions that showcase our rich historical and cultural heritage. It houses beautiful motifs, monuments and installations that commemorate important events, prominent individuals and historical periods that shaped our country. Shaheedi Park will serve as an iconic recreational space narrating the glorious past of India through reliefs, figures and sculptures symbolising notable time spans in India's history, as also various cultures and heroes. The park, originally built about 20 years ago, comprises a wide variety of attractions which showcase the rich historical and cultural heritage of India. It houses beautiful motifs and art installations that commemorate important events, prominent individuals and historical periods that shaped our country, a civic official said. It has been developed in the ITO area, under the 'waste-to-art' initiative of the MCD. Sculptures such as old trucks, cars, electric poles, pipes, angle iron and rickshaws have been made out of scrap. The glorious history of India has been depicted through these installations in Shaheedi Park. A unique feature of this park is its grand plan, which includes elements of unity, diversity and struggle of our nation. The greenery, ornate gardens and safe passageway structure provide a peaceful and meditative environment to the visitors, besides this, the park also serves as an educational hub, imparting valuable knowledge in our nation's journey to freedom and progress Ten artists along with 700 artisans worked together and completed the work on sculptures in six months. Approximately, 250 tonnes of scrap has been utilised for making sculptures, the MCD said. To enhance the beauty of the park, nearly 56,000 trees and shrubs like Champa, Kachnar, ficus, and Syngonium among others have been planted. The park has been developed at a cost of nearly Rs 15 crore, it said. It has a provision for a souvenir shop and a food kiosk for providing better recreational avenues to visitors. Nine sets and three galleries have been developed including 93 2-D sculptures and 20 3-D sculptures.

Know ticket prices :

The entry ticket for the park will be Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for children. An online ticketing facility will be added soon. The entry to the park will be from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. Visitors can park their vehicles at the facility earmarked on the road facing Kotla Fort.

Great Indian rulers statues :

Sculptures of various historic figures, including Raja Porus, Chanakya, Chandragupta, Emperor Ashoka, Samudragupta, Raja Harshwardhan, Mihir Bhoj and Rajendra Chola, Rani Laxmibai, among others have been installed in the park.

Also, artworks depicting Sanyasi Vidroh, Adivasi Vidroh, Mahatma Gandhi, Raja Rammohun Roy, Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Govind Rao Phule, Birsa Munda and Swami Vivekanand have been showcased.

3rd park in Delhi based on 'waste-to-wealth' concept :

This is the third park developed by the MCD on the waste-to-wealth theme. The previous two beings- 'Seven Wonders Park' at Sarai Kale Khan and Bharat Darshan Park at Punjabi Bagh, representing seven wonders of the world and iconic monuments of India, respectively.

Who laid the foundation stone of Shaheedi Park?

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on July 23, 2022 laid the foundation stone of the Shaheedi Park.

The park was inaugurated a day ahead of the anniversary of the historic 'Quit India' movement. The decisive campaign against the British rule was launched on August 9, 1942 on Mahatma Gandhi's call at the Bombay session of the Congress on August 8 in his famous do or die speech.

What CM Kejriwal said on Shaheedi Park?

"All of us together have to make our Delhi clean as well. The MCD is launching many projects to make Delhi clean. We hope to see the results soon," Kejriwal said. On the occasion, a film made on the park was also screened. MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal, officials of MCD and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Emphasising the cultural significance of the park, Kejriwal said, "The manner in which the history and the culture of our country has been exhibited so beautifully with the concept of 'Waste to Art', made up from waste materials, is truly remarkable."

He also suggested that visiting the park should be made compulsory for all the schools in Delhi.

"The municipal corporation is working tirelessly but people are expecting two things from the MCD- cleaning of Delhi and end of persistent corruption. The MCD has seen a shortage of funds until now. To be successful in curbing corruption in the MCD, speedy efforts have been initiated and in the coming few years, the MCD will be perceived more positively."

