Delhi Assembly session set to be convened on August 16-17, several key issues to come up: Officials

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A notification about the session has been issued

The Delhi Assembly is likely to convene a session on August 16 and 17 and a notification about this has also been issued, said an official. According to reports, the session is expected to witness heated debates between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Opposition BJP on the Delhi Services Bill, which has been passed by Parliament. Moreover, the Assembly is also likely to see debates over several other issues, including recent flooding in the national capital.

After Parliament passed the Delhi Services Bill on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was a "black day" for India's democracy and accused the BJP-ruled Centre of trying to "usurp" power through the backdoor. He also said that it was an "insult" to the right to vote of the people of Delhi.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe official notification

Kejriwal attacks PM Modi

In a video message, Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He said the people of Delhi will not give even a single seat to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

ALSO READ: Our fight will continue against BJP: Atishi after passage of Delhi Services Bill

Delhi BJP demands Assembly session to discuss Yamuna floods

Earlier on July 28, the Delhi BJP Friday demanded the AAP government convene an Assembly session to discuss issues related to the flooding in Yamuna and claimed the compensation announced by the government for the affected people was "too little."

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also asked Chief Minister Kejriwal how many flood-affected people were provided with the financial aid of Rs 10,000 as announced by his government. "This compensation is too little for the affected people who have lost all their belongings and their means of livelihood. One cannot even meet their monthly expenses with a sum of Rs 10,000," Sachdeva had said in a press conference.

(With PTI inputs)