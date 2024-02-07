VIDEO: President Droupadi Murmu interacts with students during metro ride in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PRESIDENT OF INDIA (X) President Droupadi Murmu takes ride on Delhi Metro | VIDEO

Delhi news: President Droupadi Murmu took a ride on the Delhi Metro today (February 7). Dressed in a bright yellow saree, the President travelled in Violet Line, which runs between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) in Faridabad on Wednesday.

The President was seen interacting with school children during her metro ride.

President Murmu also flagged off shuttle bus service between Central Secretariat Metro Station (Gate 4) and Amrit Udyan (Gate 35) for visitors coming to Amrit Udyan at every interval of 30 minutes from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm.

