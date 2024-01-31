Wednesday, January 31, 2024
     
  5. President Droupadi Murmu lauds India's performance at Asian Games

President Droupadi Murmu lauds India's performance at Asian Games

For the first time in history, India won more than 100 medals at the Asian Games bettering their effort from the last edition. It was a historic time for the country as the athletes yet again made the country proud with their excellent show in Hangzhou.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2024 12:19 IST
Asian Games
Image Source : PTI India President Droupadi Murmu

The Budget Session of Parliament began today (January 31) with the President Droupadi addressing to a joint sitting, the government and opposition parties. The President touched upon a lot of achievements of the country in the last few years while lauding the government for its initiative. At the same time, she also highlighted India's success at the Asian Games last year in Hangzhou.

For the unversed, India won a massive 107 medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year bettering their effort from 70 in 2018 when the Games took place at Jakarta and Palembang. The contingent crossed the tally comfortably and ended up creating history going past the 100-medal mark. In 2018, India had ended at the eighth place but last year, the country was at the fourth place in the medal tally only behind China, Japan and South Korea.

India won a total of 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals in Hangzhou ending with a total of 107 medals. This was certainly a massive effort and Droupadi Murmu highlighted the same thing in her address calling it an 'accomplishment' for the country. "The last year was full of accomplishments for India. There were many successes - India became the fastest-growing economy. India became the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon. The successful G20 Summit hosted by India strengthened the role of India in the world. India won more than 100 medals in Asian Games. India also got the Atal Tunnel," India President said.

Droupadi Murmu recently conferred India's top sportpersons including Mohammed Shami, Sheetal Devi among others at the National Sports Awards ceremony.

