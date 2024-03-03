Liquor baron Ponty Chadha's farmhouse worth Rs 400 crore demolished in Delhi: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The demolition drive was conducted by the Delhi Development Authority.

In a major development, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has demolished the farmhouse of liquor baron late Ponty Chadha worth around Rs 400 crore in Delhi's Chhatarpur area. According to DDA officials, the demolition took place on Friday and Saturday.

Why was demolition done?

“Continuing with its exercise to reclaim government land over which unauthorised occupation and illegal construction has been done, the DDA on Friday demolished the farmhouse of high-profile liquor baron late Ponty Chadha alias Gurdeep Singh, spread over about 10 acres in Chhatarpur worth about Rs 400 crore,” the officials said, as per the news agency PTI. No immediate reaction was received from Chadha's Wave group.

Demolition exercise claimed five acres of land

On Friday, the ongoing demolition operation resulted in the acquisition of five acres of land. Subsequently, on Saturday, the main building situated on the remaining portion of the farmhouse land was demolished, according to reports.

Demolition programme in Delhi

It's worth mentioning that in a previous demolition initiative in northeast Delhi, conducted from January 13 to January 17 in Gokulpuri, unauthorised encroachments, including commercial showrooms spanning approximately four acres of land, were demolished, as confirmed by officials.

