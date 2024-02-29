Thursday, February 29, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. DDA demolition drive leaves hero of Uttarakhand tunnel rescue homeless

DDA demolition drive leaves hero of Uttarakhand tunnel rescue homeless

A demolition drive in Khajoori Khas, led by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), destroyed Wakeel Hassan's home, a hero celebrated for rescuing 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel. Hassan expressed frustration over the loss, citing neglect from authorities.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: February 29, 2024 9:56 IST
Uttarkashi
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Uttarkashi: An ambulance on standby at the entrance of the Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel during the ongoing rescue operation of the 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel, in Uttarkashi district.

A recent demolition drive conducted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Khajoori Khas has left Wakeel Hassan, one of the heroes credited with rescuing 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel last year, homeless. Hassan, along with several others, had their houses razed during the drive on Wednesday.

Frustration and allegations

Expressing frustration over the demolition, Wakeel Hassan lamented the loss of his home, which he had repeatedly sought from authorities to no avail. He accused the government of neglecting his pleas and criticised the suddenness of the demolition carried out by the DDA without prior notice.

DDA's explanation

In response to inquiries about the demolition, the DDA stated that the drive targeted encroachments on land designated for planned development. The authority clarified that structures built illegally were removed during the operation.

Police assistance and controversy

While Hassan claimed he was accompanied by Munna Qureshi, another member of the rescue team, to the police station following the incident, alleging mistreatment, Delhi Police stated that their role was to maintain law and order during the drive. The demolition sparked controversy, with accusations of police brutality surfacing.

Heroic rescue effort

Wakeel Hassan and his team's specialised mining techniques were instrumental in saving the lives of 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand. Their heroic efforts garnered widespread acclaim, yet the recent turn of events has left Hassan and his colleagues grappling with homelessness amidst ongoing legal disputes.

Also read | Farmers protests: Punjab Police registers murder case in agitator Shubhkaran Singh's death

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement