Farmers protests: Punjab Police registers murder case in agitator Shubhkaran Singh's death

The Punjab Police on Wednesday night registered a case of murder in the death of a farmer - Shubhkaran Singh during clashes between protesting farmers and Haryana security personnel at the Khanauri border point.

Singh (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed in clashes on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. 12 security personnel were also injured in the violence.

The FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code at the Patran Police station in Patiala.

The FIR, lodged on the complaint of Shubhkaran's father, was registered against an unidentified person. According to the FIR, the place of occurrence has been shown at Garhi in Haryana's Jind district. Khanauri is located near Jind district.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "Today is the 17th day of the march at the Khanauri and Shambhu border. We have received the info that an FIR has been lodged under sections 302 and 114 of IPC (in the death of Shubhkaran Singh)... Also today we will take the body of the deceased (Shubhkaran Singh) to the Khanauri border and his (Shubhkaran Singh) last will be performed at his native village."

The peaceful protest turned violent when some protesting farmers tried to head towards police barricades, put up to halt their "Delhi Chalo" march.

Farmer leaders spearheading the march were adamant that an FIR be registered before allowing the post-mortem. The body is being kept at the mortuary of Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

Shubhkaran is likely to cremated on Thursday. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for Shubhkaran's sister.

Farmer leaders to decide next course of action on Thursday

Earlier, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which was spearheading the farmers' protest, decided to pause the 'Delhi Chalo' march till February 29 (Thursday). "We will decide the next course of action on February 29", said Pandher while addressing a press conference at Khanauri.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the agitation to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops and farm loan waiver.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, taking part in the agitation have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points. Farmer leaders said the protesters will continue to camp at Khanauri and Shambhu till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided.

