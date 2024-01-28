PM Modi to inaugurate Diamond Jubilee celebration of Supreme Court in Delhi today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Supreme Court today (January 28). Unveiling the 75th year of the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Modi will launch citizen-centric information and technology initiatives that include Digital Supreme Court Reports (Digi-SCR), Digital Courts 2.0 and a new website of the apex court, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Supreme Court held its inaugural sitting on January 28, 1950. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Supreme Court of India on January 28 at 12:00 pm at the Supreme Court auditorium.

What is Digi-SCR?

The Digital Supreme Court Reports (SCR) will make Supreme Court judgments available to citizens free of cost and in the electronic format.

The key features of Digi-SCR are that all 519 volumes of Supreme Court reports since 1950, covering 36,308 cases, will be available in the digital format, bookmarked, user-friendly and with open access.

The Digital Courts 2.0 application is a recent initiative under the e-Courts project to make court records available to judges of district courts in electronic form. This is coupled with the use of artificial intelligence for transcribing speech to text on a real-time basis.

Launch of new website:

Prime Minister Modi will also launch the new website of the Supreme Court which will be in a bilingual format in English and Hindi, and has been redesigned with a user-friendly interface.

This would be followed by the sitting of a Ceremonial Bench of the Supreme Court in the Chief Justice Court at 3:30 pm. It will be presided by the Chief Justice of India along with companion judges of the court.

The chief justices of high courts and former judges of the Supreme Court will also be a part of this occasion which will be also addressed by the Chief Justice of India, the Attorney General for India and the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

