North East Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to take on Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar

Hot seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling in all seven seats will be held in the sixth phase during the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP, except Manoj Tiwari, has replaced all the six sitting candidates in the national capital.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 17, 2024 13:27 IST
BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar.
Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar.

North East Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: North East Delhi is one of the key constituencies in the national capital which is set to witness an interesting fight between BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Congress Kanhaiya Kumar. Polling in all the seven seats in Delhi will take place in the sixth phase.

Manoj Tiwari is the only candidate who has been retained by the saffron camp in Delhi as the party has replaced all six sitting MPs in the national capital.

On the other side, the Congress has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar, former JNU student and infamous for 'tukde-tukde' controversy.

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have entered into an alliance in Delhi. The 'Grand Old Party' is contesting on three seats while Kejriwal's party is fighting on four seats.        

North East Delhi Lok Sabha Result 2019

In 2019, BJP's Manoj Tiwari defeated Sheila Dikshit by a margin of 3,66,102 votes. 

Aam Aadmi Party's Dilip Pandey was a distant third who received 1,90,856 votes in 2019.

North East Delhi Lok Sabha Result 2014

In 2014, BJP's Manoj Tiwari defeated AAP's Professor Anand Kumar by a margin of 1,44,084 votes.

